UD Las Palmas - CD Leganés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 5
Estadio de Gran Canaria / 09.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/las-palmas/teamcenter.shtml
UD Las Palmas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leganes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Leganés
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
CD Leganés logo
CD Leganés jersey
CD Leganés
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

UD Las Palmas

CD Leganés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Albacete BalompiéABP
431010
2
Granada CFGRA
43019
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
42208
4
Real SportingRSG
42208
5
Deportivo AlavésALV
42208
17
CD LeganésLEG
41033
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CD Lugo
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
10/09
Burgos CF
-
-
Real Oviedo
10/09
FC Cartagena
-
-
Albacete Balompié
10/09
Levante UD
-
-
Villarreal CF B
10/09

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between UD Las Palmas and CD Leganés with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 9 September 2022.

Catch the latest UD Las Palmas and CD Leganés news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.