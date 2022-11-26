UD Las Palmas - CD Tenerife

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 17
Estadio de Gran Canaria / 26.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/las-palmas/teamcenter.shtml
UD Las Palmas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-tenerife/teamcenter.shtml
CD Tenerife
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
CD Tenerife logo
CD Tenerife
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

UD Las Palmas

CD Tenerife

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1687131
2
Burgos CFBUR
1686230
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1677228
4
Levante UDLUD
1676327
5
SD EibarEIB
1676327
14
CD TenerifeCDT
1655620
