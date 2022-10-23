UD Las Palmas - FC Cartagena

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 12
Estadio de Gran Canaria / 23.10.2022
UD Las Palmas
Not started
-
-
FC Cartagena
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
FC Cartagena logo
FC Cartagena
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

UD Las Palmas

FC Cartagena

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1165023
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1265123
3
Burgos CFBUR
1156021
4
FC CartagenaCAR
1162320
5
Granada CFGRA
1262420
