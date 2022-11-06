UD Las Palmas - SD Eibar

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 15
Estadio de Gran Canaria / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/las-palmas/teamcenter.shtml
UD Las Palmas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eibar/teamcenter.shtml
SD Eibar
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
SD Eibar logo
SD Eibar jersey
SD Eibar
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

UD Las Palmas

SD Eibar

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
Burgos CFBUR
1576227
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1475226
4
SD EibarEIB
1474325
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1473424
