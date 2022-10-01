Villarreal CF B - Burgos CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 8
Estadio Ciudad Sportiva / 01.10.2022
Villarreal CF B
Not started
-
-
Burgos CF
Statistics

Recent matches

Villarreal CF B

Burgos CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
743015
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
743015
3
Real SportingRSG
842214
4
SD EibarEIB
741213
5
FC CartagenaCAR
741213
7
Burgos CFBUR
725011
8
Villarreal CF BVIL2
732211
Related matches

CD Tenerife
0
1
Real Sporting
Half-time
CD Mirandés
-
-
UD Las Palmas
01/10
Racing Santander
-
-
Málaga CF
01/10
FC Andorra
-
-
Levante UD
01/10

