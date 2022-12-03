Villarreal CF B - CD Leganés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 18
Estadio Ciudad Sportiva / 03.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-b/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF B
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leganes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Leganés
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Villarreal CF B

CD Leganés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1897234
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1787231
3
Burgos CFBUR
1787231
4
Granada CFGRA
1884628
5
Levante UDLUD
1777328
11
CD LeganésLEG
1773724
13
Villarreal CF BVIL2
1765623
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Granada CF
2
1
Deportivo Alavés
39'
Real Zaragoza
-
-
UD Ibiza
03/12
Real Sporting
-
-
UD Las Palmas
03/12
CD Mirandés
-
-
Albacete Balompié
03/12

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Villarreal CF B and CD Leganés with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 3 December 2022.

Catch the latest Villarreal CF B and CD Leganés news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.