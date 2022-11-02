Villarreal CF B - Real Oviedo

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 14
Estadio Ciudad Sportiva / 02.11.2022
Villarreal CF B
Not started
-
-
Real Oviedo
Statistics

Recent matches

Villarreal CF B

Real Oviedo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Burgos CFBUR
1476127
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1476127
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1475226
4
Levante UDLUD
1364322
5
SD EibarEIB
1364322
12
Villarreal CF BVIL2
1345417
19
Real OviedoROV
1334613
UD Ibiza
-
-
CD Leganés
20:00
SD Eibar
-
-
CD Lugo
02/11
CD Mirandés
-
-
CD Tenerife
02/11
FC Cartagena
-
-
Málaga CF
03/11

