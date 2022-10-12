Villarreal CF B - SD Ponferradina

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 10
Estadio Ciudad Sportiva / 12.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-b/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF B
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-ponferradina/teamcenter.shtml
SD Ponferradina
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Villarreal CF B

SD Ponferradina

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
953118
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
945017
3
FC CartagenaCAR
951316
4
Real SportingRSG
943215
5
Burgos CFBUR
936015
11
Villarreal CF BVIL2
933312
12
SD PonferradinaSDP
932411
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CD Leganés
-
-
Málaga CF
12/10
FC Andorra
-
-
Burgos CF
12/10
Deportivo Alavés
-
-
Albacete Balompié
12/10
CD Tenerife
-
-
FC Cartagena
12/10

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Villarreal CF B and SD Ponferradina with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 12 October 2022.

Catch the latest Villarreal CF B and SD Ponferradina news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.