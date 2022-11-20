Villarreal CF B - UD Ibiza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 16
Estadio Ciudad Sportiva / 20.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-b/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF B
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ud-ibiza/teamcenter.shtml
UD Ibiza
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Villarreal CF B

UD Ibiza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1576227
3
Burgos CFBUR
1576227
4
Levante UDLUD
1575326
5
SD EibarEIB
1575326
13
Villarreal CF BVIL2
1555520
21
UD IbizaUDI
1533912
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SD Ponferradina
-
-
Real Oviedo
15:15
CD Tenerife
-
-
SD Huesca
17:30
Real Sporting
-
-
CD Leganés
17:30
Real Zaragoza
-
-
Málaga CF
20:00

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Villarreal CF B and UD Ibiza with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 20 November 2022.

Catch the latest Villarreal CF B and UD Ibiza news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.