Lallana signs short-term Liverpool extension

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 9 (Reuters) - Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a short-term contract extension to stay at Anfield for the remainder of the season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Lallana, 32, was set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires on June 30 but will now see out the remaining nine matches of the campaign with Juergen Klopp's side as they aim to secure their first league title since 1990.

The 2019-20 season is set to restart after a lengthy hiatus enforced by the COVID-19 outbreak, with Liverpool facing Everton in their first match back on June 21.

"I am really pleased to have the chance to finish this season – it means a lot to me and my family,” England international Lallana told the club's website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/398272-adam-lallana-agrees-short-term-extension-to-liverpool-contract.

"I feel in my time at Liverpool I've always looked to do the right thing for the team, the manager and the club in every decision I've made.

"I think this one fits into that category as well, so I'm buzzing to be seeing out this campaign and hopefully get to celebrate something memorable with an amazing group of people."

Lallana, who joined from Southampton in 2014, has struggled with injuries over the last two season and has featured in 15 league games during the current campaign.

"I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it," said Klopp. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

What's On

