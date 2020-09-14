Chelsea, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, have spent around 200 million pounds ($256.36 million) to bring in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell.

Klopp, who has only signed left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus this season, said Liverpool would not be spending a similar amount as they were a "different kind" of club, one "not owned by countries or an oligarch".

"I found it slightly amusing because when you talk about the owners of clubs, I don't think it matters what line of business they come from," Lampard told British media. "We are talking about some very rich owners in the Premier League.

"Liverpool's story is a fantastic story of a club over the five years that Klopp has been there that they have managed to get recruitment right to a really high level," he added.

"You can go through the Liverpool players, (Virgil) Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Keita, Sadio Mane, (Mohamed)Salah, incredible players that came at a very high price."

($1 = 0.7802 pounds) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

