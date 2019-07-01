Lampard excused Derby pre-season training amid Chelsea talks

The Championship club said in a statement that the decision was "to allow his discussions regarding a potential move to Chelsea to be concluded as soon as possible".

"On the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager," Derby added.

Lampard won three Premier League titles and the Champions League as a player at Chelsea and is favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri after the Italian joined Serie A champions Juventus. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)