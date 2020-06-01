Football

Las Palmas "safe" for fans to attend games on restart: club president

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 1 (Reuters) - Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez says the second tier club is looking at allowing fans to attend matches as the Canary Islands, where the club is based, is now a "safe destination" with the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

Spanish soccer resumes this month after the novel coronavirus outbreak suspended the season in March, with the top flight La Liga and Segunda division restarting on June 11 and June 12 respectively.

La Liga said matches until the end of the season will take place without spectators but Ramirez said they were conferring with the relevant authorities on whether fans could be allowed to attend the game when they host Girona on June 13.

Football

Players should take a knee to protest Floyd death: Kick It Out chairman

42 MINUTES AGO

"The Canary Islands is a safe destination, Gran Canaria is a safe destination. We can become the only stadium in the major leagues to play again with the public in the stands," Ramirez told the club's radio channel.

"We will comply with everything that the authorities ask us and we'll be able to announce next week if Las Palmas fans will be able to enter the stadium to cheer on their team against Girona."

Spain was one of Europe's worst-hit countries in the outbreak with over 285,000 cases and 27,127 deaths, but they reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months on Monday.

La Liga also said it is working on a protocol for fans to return to stadiums when the time is right.

"La Liga has spent a couple of weeks preparing a general protocol for fans to return to stadiums, which must then be adapted to each stadium and according to the percentage of capacity allowed," it told Reuters.

"The return to stadiums will depend on the competent health authorities, but we want to work and be ready for the moment when we can return with fans." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru and Richard Martin in Barcelona; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Transfers

Fred to leave Cruzeiro and cycle to new club Fluminense for charity

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Pogba, Rashford speak out over Floyd death

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Italy soccer chief hopes for fans in stadiums before season end

6 MINUTES AGO
Transfers

Messi’s Barcelona exit clause expires – report

18 MINUTES AGO
Football

Players should take a knee to protest Floyd death: Kick It Out chairman

42 MINUTES AGO
Football

Advocaat and Stam trade blows in the press

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

00:01:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

00:01:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

30/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFred to leave Cruzeiro and cycle to new club Fluminense for charity
Next articlePlayers should take a knee to protest Floyd death: Kick It Out chairman