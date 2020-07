Last-gasp Egan header earns Sheffield United win over Wolves

By Peter Hall

SHEFFIELD, England, July 8 (Reuters) - John Egan's stoppage-time header earned Sheffield United a dramatic 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

In the pouring South Yorkshire rain, both sides were evenly matched in the first half, with Ruben Neves coming closest to scoring for Wolves when one of his trademark free kicks hit the crossbar and went over the top.

Veteran Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp did have the ball in the net early in the second half, but he was ruled offside, and George Baldock timed his run into the penalty area to perfection but headed just wide.

Wolves never really hit top gear and did not have a shot on target in the second half, but they looked to have done enough to secure a point.

However, deep into stoppage time, Egan climbed highest to head home the winner from a corner and spark jubilant scenes on the Blades' bench.

A second home win since the return of the Premier League moved Sheffield United up to seventh in the standings, above Arsenal, and within a point of Wolves in sixth. (Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond)

