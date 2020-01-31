Last-gasp Rafinha strike gives Rennes 3-2 derby win over Nantes

Third-placed Rennes went behind early in the second half as Damien Da Silva scored an own goal but Brazilian Rafinha equalised in the 71st minute, firing home the rebound after Mbaye Niang's penalty was saved by Alban Lafont.

Moses Simon put Nantes back in front in the 80th and his side looked like hanging on but a stoppage-time strike by Benjamin Bourigeaud put Rennes level and Rafinha then struck a dramatic winner in the 98th minute to snatch victory.

The win took Rennes to 40 points, 12 adrift of leaders Paris St Germain and two behind Olympique Marseille. PSG host fourth-placed Montpellier on Saturday and Marseille visit mid-table Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday. Nantes are sixth on 32 points. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)