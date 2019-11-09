Getty Images

Late Germany winner spoils England's Wembley party

By Sportsbeat

28 minutes agoUpdated 10 minutes ago

Wembley was meant to be a night for the Lionesses but Germany spoiled the party as Klara Buhl scored a late winner to break English hearts on a historic night for women's football.

Germany put an early downer on the Lionesses' Wembley outing, striker Alexandra Popp scoring the opener just three minutes in, but World Cup top goalscorer Ellen White levelled just before the break after Nikita Parris' missed penalty.

Buhl's winner upstaged a record-breaking night at Wembley

