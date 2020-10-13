Bolivia took the lead after 24 minutes when captain Marcelo Martins rose unmarked to head home a cross from the left.

However, Argentina, who beat visitors Ecuador 1-0 in their opener last week, equalised seconds before halftime when a clearance from defender Jose Maria Carrasco hit Lautaro Martinez just yards from goal and flew into the net.

Correa got Argentina’s winner with a sweet left-foot strike 11 minutes from the final whistle as Bolivia suffered another defeat following their 5-0 thrashing away to Brazil last week.

The top four sides in the 10-team South American group qualify directly for the finals at Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

