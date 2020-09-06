Corinthians took the lead in the 11th minute through a Fagner penalty but the visitors hit back through Bruno Nazario 10 minutes later and Salomon Kalou with 15 minutes left.

Botafogo looked to have secured the points before Jo scored deep in stoppage time, his fifth goal for the club since returning to Corinthians in June.

Corinthians are ninth on nine points, a point ahead of Botafogo in 13th, after seven matches in Brazil's Serie A. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

