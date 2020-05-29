Football

Late penalty saves Wroclaw as Polish league resumes

Reuters
May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - A late penalty gave Slask Wroclaw a 1-1 draw at home Rakow Czestochowa and took them up to second place as Poland's Ekstraklasa league resumed after the coronavirus stoppage on Friday.

Costa Rican forward Felicio Brown Forbes gave Rakow the lead in the 83rd minute and they looked set to take the points until Tomas Petrasek fouled Wroclaw's Robert Pich and the referee awarded a penalty following a VAR review.

Michal Chrapek converted to leave Wroclaw with 43 points from 27 games, eight behind leaders Legia Warsaw who visit Lech Poznan on Saturday.

Matches are being played behind closed doors although the Polish government said earlier on Friday that some fans would be allowed to see games from June 19.

In a second game played on Friday, Zaglebie Lubin scored three times in the first half as they won 3-0 at Pogon Szczecin.

There are four rounds of matches to go in the regular season, including the current one, before the teams are divided into two groups and their points totals are halved - a rule designed to avoid a team running away with the title.

The top eight then play off for the title and European places while the bottom eight battle to avoid relegation. The teams play each other once in each group. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

What's On (2)

