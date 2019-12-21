Late Rodriguez goal seals Burnley win at Bournemouth

Both teams struggled to create chances in a physical mid-table clash played under heavy showers, with Bournemouth dominating possession.

Yet Burnley scored with their only attempt on target as forward Rodriguez nodded home a cross from Ashley Westwood in the 89th minute.

The match was disrupted by 34 fouls, with referee Martin Atkinson producing six yellow cards -- four being shown to the visitors.

The result helped Sean Dyche's Burnley move into the top half of the league table, while Bournemouth remained 14th after 18 matches.

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth next host Arsenal on Boxing Day, while Burnley face Everton in new manager Carlo Ancelotti's first match in charge. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Ian Chadband)