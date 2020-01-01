Late Wickham striker for Palace frustrates Norwich

Norwich had led after a fourth minute goal from Todd Cantwell and dominated for large stretches but were unable to add to their tally -- Kenny McLean hitting the bar in the 73rd minute.

But Palace drew level when Wilfried Zaha slid a pass across the face of the goal to Wickham who slid the ball home, only to see the offside flag raised.

However a VAR review ruled that Wickham was just onside when the ball was played and reversed referee Jon Moss's decision.

Norwich are winless in eight games and have just one victory in 16 matches.

The side bottom of the Premier League going into a new year has been relegated in 23 of the previous 27 seasons. (Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by William Maclean)