Lazio clinch Champions League place with win over Cagliari

Lazio claimed a Champions League place as Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile scored the winner when they came from behind to beat Cagliari 2-1 on Thursday and end a five-match winless run.

Giovanni Simeone gave Cagliari a halftime lead but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic equalised two minutes after the break and Immobile netted on the hour with his 31st goal of the season.

Lazio, fourth with 72 points, clinched the final Italian place in the Europe's elite club competition next season as they returned to the Champions League after a 13-year absence.

Transfers Manchester United plan to appoint director of football - Paper Round 2 HOURS AGO

With three games left to play, Lazio still have a mathematical chance overhauling leaders Juventus, who lost 2-1 at Udinese earlier on Thursday and have 80 points.

Football Scottish club St Mirren report seven positive COVID-19 tests 2 HOURS AGO