Lazio close in on Serie A top spot with Parma win

Felipe Caicedo smashed in the winner late in the first half to decide a keenly contested match at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Lazio move into second place on 53 points, one behind Juventus, who suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Inter Milan can knock the Roman club back down to third if they beat AC Milan later on Sunday.

Lazio have not been beaten in Serie A since a 1-0 defeat by Inter on 25 Sept. 2019. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)