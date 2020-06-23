Football

Lazio facing trip into the unknown

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
41 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - Serie A title challengers Lazio will be facing a trip into the unknown when they finally resume their season with a visit to fourth-placed Atalanta on Wednesday, coach Simone Inzaghi has said.

Second-placed Lazio, four points behind leaders Juventus with a game in hand, were enjoying a 21-match unbeaten run when Serie A was suspended by COVID-19 in March and Inzaghi did not know how the team would react after their long layoff.

"We had a lot of confidence as a team but then we had to stop for a long time," he said on Tuesday. "It's going to be a very unusual end to the championship and nobody really knows what's waiting for us. It's something new and we have to be ready for it.

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Why on earth not?’ – Koulibaly would make Liverpool unstoppable

AN HOUR AGO

"There will be problems that will affect not only Lazio but all the teams."

The match brings together Serie A's two top-scoring sides -- Atalanta have blasted 74 goals in 26 games and Lazio 60.

Juventus and third-placed Inter Milan both restarted the season with Coppa Italia matches but Lazio had already been knocked out of the tournament. Atalanta have also played already, beating Sassuolo 4-1 in an outstanding league game on Sunday.

"Unfortunately we didn't manage to play more than one friendly. The others luckily had the Coppa Italia to get into the right spirit again," said Inzaghi.

The 44-year-old, who is attempting to lead Lazio to their first Serie A title for 20 years, said that football had taken a back seat during the break.

"It's been a very difficult time for everyone," he said. "All Italians have had a hard time. Having my parents in Piacenza, one of the hardest hit cities, I was very apprehensive. There were more important things in football". (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Everton's goal is to finish in European places, says Ancelotti

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Soccer-List of English league champions

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

Why Kalidou Koulibaly and Virgil van Dijk pairing would work at Liverpool

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Everton's goal is to finish in European places, says Ancelotti

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Soccer-List of English league champions

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti says Everton's goal is to finish in European places

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Why on earth not?’ – Koulibaly would make Liverpool unstoppable

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers

00:01:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero injury 'doesn't look good'

00:00:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Unacceptable' - Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche condemn 'White Lives Matter' plane

00:01:02
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

YESTERDAY AT 14:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

YESTERDAY AT 20:57
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

21/06/2020 AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

20/06/2020 AT 17:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
View more

What's On

Previous articleEverton's goal is to finish in European places, says Ancelotti
Next articleWTCR Teamwork: #4 BRC Racing Team