Lazio handed partial stadium ban for fans' racist behaviour

European soccer's governing body UEFA said in a statement that Lazio must also display a banner carrying the words "#EqualGame" with the UEFA logo on it for the match against Celtic on Nov. 7.

The club were also fined 20,000 euros ($22,088) and given a suspended sentence of having to play one more match behind closed doors, contingent on there being no further racist incidents during a probationary period of one year. ($1 = 0.9055 euros)

