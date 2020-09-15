The fee could rise to 20 million euros with add-ons dependent on future results, the Turkish club added.

Fenerbahce also negotiated a sell-on fee of 5% of a future transfer fee should Lazio sell Muriqi to another club.

The 26-year-old Kosovo international scored 17 goals in 36 appearances for Fenerbahce.

($1 = 0.8439 euros) (Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu; Editing by Toby Davis)

