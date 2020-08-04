Lazio the headline frontrunner to sign David Silva - report

Lazio headline the array of options being considered by diminutive playmaker David Silva after the conclusion of his stellar decade-long Manchester City career, according to Corriere dello Sport in Italy.

They are suggesting that the Spaniard will have to make a decision on his future this week, with the Italian Super Cup winners one of the teams leading the race for his signature. The opportunity to move to the Italian capital, challenge for the Serie A title and continue to play Champions League football is a tempting one.

But on the other hand, at 34 years of age, he may not be too concerned by whether he stays at the highest level. Particularly because the chance to end his career in the Middle East or with David Beckham’s MLS team Inter Miami are both exciting prospects in terms of both lifestyle and finances.

A world-class talent at his peak, with an impressive record of 77 goals and 140 assists in the 434 games he played during his 10 years at City, Silva still played 38 games this season, which demonstrates that his powers are yet to diminish considerably and his fitness levels are good enough to meet the demands of a full season in perhaps the fastest-pace league in the world.

Having won the World Cup, Euros and domestic honours with both Man City and Valencia, Silva may feel that there is not much left for him to win, hence why a lucrative move to a club outside of Europe may be appealing.

The Italian newspaper went on to claim the offer on the table from Lazio is rumoured to be €3million plus bonuses per year over the course of three years, which would give stability and long term clarity to a player who clearly does not like to bounce between clubs given that Valencia and Manchester City are the two clubs he has been at permanently.

Lazio have the benefit of their sporting director Igli Tare being a former teammate of City manager Pep Guardiola at another Italian club Brescia, so they could potentially use that link to convince the player of a move.

It is likely though, that the other clubs pursuing Silva would be much more profitable destinations.

There are other factors that make them interesting propositions too. For example, a move to the Qatari champions Al-Sadd would present an opportunity to play under former Spain teammate and Barcelona legend Xavi, who has been their manager since last year.

Dubai-based side Shabab Al-Ahli are managed by compatriot Gerard Zaragoza, and a switch to Inter Miami could also be mutually beneficial as Silva would appeal to their Hispanic fanbase.

By James Truscott

