Football

Le Tissier expects top-half finish for Southampton next season

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

July 14 (Reuters) - Southampton's performances since the Premier League restart are a credit to manager Ralph Hasenhuettl and the team has the potential to finish in the top half of the table next season, club great Matt Le Tissier has said.

Southampton have lost just once since the league resumed following the COVID-19 shutdown, winning three matches and drawing twice, including a 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Monday.

"It's professional pride, but it's also what the manager instils in them, wants from them and demands from them," Le Tissier, who scored 209 goals for Southampton during his 16 years at the club, said.

Football

McClean says he gets no support for abuse directed at him

AN HOUR AGO

Hasenhuettl also guided Southampton to a 1-0 win over second-placed Manchester City earlier this month and Le Tissier said their form against the top sides showed what they could accomplish.

"When you look at what we've been capable of in the past few weeks -- we've just played City at home, Manchester United away, Everton away," he said.

"Unbeaten with five points, you look at that and think if you take that form into next season, what can we realistically achieve? From what I've seen, I'd expect a top-half finish."

Southampton, who are 12th, host Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football

Ramos laments Madrid's lack of focus in scrappy win at Granada

6 HOURS AGO
Football

United did not deserve the points against Saints says Solskjaer

6 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On