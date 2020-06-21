Football

Leaders Liverpool held at Everton in goalless derby

ByReuters
30 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

By Simon Evans

LIVERPOOL, England, June 21 (Reuters) - Liverpool may have to wait a little longer for their Premier League title celebrations after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Everton in the behind closed-doors Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool side went into the game, their first competitive match in 103 days, knowing a victory would allow them to secure their first league title in 30 years on Wednesday with a win at home to Crystal Palace.

With eight games remaining of the season which has resumed after the novel coronavirus stoppage, Liverpool need five more points to be sure of their first title of the Premier League era, unless Manchester City lose at home to Burnley on Monday.

There were few chances in a tight and ultimately disappointing game at Goodison Park but it was Everton, without a win over their local rivals since 2010, who came closest to taking the points.

With 10 minutes remaining Dominic Calvert-Lewin's clever flick from a low Gylfi Sigurdsson cross was pushed out by Liverpool keeper Alisson and Tom Davies' follow-up shot hit the post.

Liverpool, who left Mohamed Salah on the bench, lacked their usual potency in attack with their best opening coming in the 35th minute when Roberto Firmino screwed a shot wide from a promising position while Fabinho went close late on with a curling free-kick. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

