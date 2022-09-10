Gareth Southgate and Sarina Wiegman have both paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday.

Wiegman led England’s women to their first-ever major trophy with success at Euro 2022, and reflected on the letter which the squad received from Her Majesty following the triumph.

She said: "This summer she [the Queen] took the time to write to me and my players congratulating us for our success.

"In that letter she called us an 'inspiration for girls and women'. It is you, your Majesty, who was the inspiration with your unrelenting work ethic, leadership, dignity and kindness.

"The national anthem sung with such respect by my players and staff, served as a reminder of what she meant to the country. The words 'send her victorious' - a line written on our shirts, but was also in our hearts.

"My thoughts are with the Royal Family and the whole of the United Kingdom as they come to terms with this tragic news."

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate is looking forward to honouring the Queen when the Three Lions host Germany in a UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley on September 26.

Black armbands will be worn by the players, while a period of silence shall be observed ahead of kick-off.

"In remembering and celebrating the life of Her Majesty The Queen, we are also acknowledging her remarkable leadership and lifetime of dignified service,” he said.

"Her values, her dignity, her resilience were an exemplar to us all and she has provided us with stability and reassurance in the best and also most difficult of times.

"The team will have the chance to pay our respects at our fixture with Germany later this month.

"An occasion that will, of course, bring to mind the World Cup final in 1966 and the moment when Her Majesty handed the Jules Rimet trophy to Bobby Moore.

"As Wembley and the country falls silent, I will think of that and her 70 years of impeccable duty."

The Three Lions resume what has been a disappointing Nations League campaign so far with a match away in Italy on September 23, before the aforementioned clash with the Germans three days’ later.

