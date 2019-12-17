Getty Images
‘Well done, he’s 13!’ Villa reference classic Owen video after thrashing Liverpool
Aston Villa’s victory over Liverpool’s youngest ever side was a fact not lost on the former’s Twitter account on Tuesday night.
With Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s senior players in Qatar for the Club World Cup, U23s boss Neil Critchley oversaw the club’s League Cup quarter-final at Villa Park.
With an average age of 19 years and 182 days, it was Liverpool’s youngest side of all time - featuring 16-year-old Harvey Elliott.
The Reds started admirably, but ultimately fell 5-0 to Villa, who reached the League Cup last four for the first time since 2012/13.
Villa were all too aware of the manner of their victory, referencing a classic video featuring Michael Owen and Neville Southall...
For those of you that don’t know, watch the video below.
But for a brief summary, Southall’s immortal words of ‘Well done, he’s 13!’ come when he is offering a budding goalkeeper some valuable advice, only to see Owen score goal after goal after goal against the youngster...