Le Buzz

With Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s senior players in Qatar for the Club World Cup, U23s boss Neil Critchley oversaw the club’s League Cup quarter-final at Villa Park.

With an average age of 19 years and 182 days, it was Liverpool’s youngest side of all time - featuring 16-year-old Harvey Elliott.

The Reds started admirably, but ultimately fell 5-0 to Villa, who reached the League Cup last four for the first time since 2012/13.

Villa were all too aware of the manner of their victory, referencing a classic video featuring Michael Owen and Neville Southall...

For those of you that don’t know, watch the video below.

But for a brief summary, Southall’s immortal words of ‘Well done, he’s 13!’ come when he is offering a budding goalkeeper some valuable advice, only to see Owen score goal after goal after goal against the youngster...