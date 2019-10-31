Getty Images
‘Cristiano-like’: Solskjaer, Lampard praise ‘special’ Rashford free-kick
Marcus Rashford’s winning free-kick for Manchester United on Wednesday has drawn plaudits from all corners, including the losing camp at Chelsea after they succumbed to the wonder-strike.
Rashford’s 73rd-minute stunner sent United into the quarter-finals at Chelsea’s expense, sealing a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.
"It was special, a bolt out of the blue," said Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.
"It's great technique. It was a stunning strike from him, at a time when I felt we were really in the ascendancy."
Rashford, who turned 22 hours after his stunner, also saw his free-kick compared to Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort for United against Portsmouth back in 2008.
"It's very Cristiano-like, isn't it?" Solskjaer said to MUTV.
"The boy has got nerves of steel, takes a penalty, no problem. Steps up and hits the ball like he does and wins us the game - fantastic."
Rashford himself added: "To be honest, it was the balls. When we were training with them and we were shooting there was this up-and-down motion and they can go anywhere.
"Thankfully, it went in the top corner. It is a positive day.”