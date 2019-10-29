Manchester City strolled into the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup after a comfortable 3-1 fourth-round victory over Southampton at the Eithad.

On the back of the biggest ever home defeat in the top tier of English football, Southampton headed north very much set up to keep the scoreline respectable against a City team who deployed both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus up front.

Saints did hold out for 20 minutes until Nicolas Otamendi climbed highest to head City in front, with Aguero doubling City’s lead after a fine, flowing move in the 38th minute.

Manchester City's Argentinian defender Nicolas Otamendi (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on OGetty Images

Aguero’s 12th goal of the season added to City’s total in the 56th minute, with Jack Stephens’ late header bringing some consolation to Saints but City, nonetheless, progress at a canter.

Pep Guardiola did shuffle his pack with youngster Thomas Doyle making his City debut, but had little sympathy for the beleaguered Saints, going with an extra striker.

Saints came with a plan to keep it respectable, and they managed comfortably for 20 minutes until Bernardo Silva clipped the ball in for Otamendi to head home, before Walker’s inch perfect pass picked out Aguero for City’s second.

The visitors finished the first half having not had a single touch in City’s penalty area, and came out for the second half with the same outlook.

11 minutes into the second it was three, with Aguero reacting fasted after Riyad Mahrez’s strike was deflected into his path.

City had several chances to make it four before Saints made two attacking changes and finally started taking the game to City, deservedly getting themselves back in it after Stephens powered home the header, but they were powerless to stop the holders cruising through.

TALKING POINT

Was Saints’ damage limitation approach the right call? It is hard to comprehend what it must feel like being a Premier League defender on the end of a 9-0 drubbing, but is the best remedy to simply to try to keep the score down in a cup tie? Friday’s result was a freak, and unless City went out all guns blazing, with a full-strength team, a huge victory would be unlikely, as long as Saints remained organised. But to have eight men constantly behind the ball, when two goals down, to simply avoid further embarrassment, is not going to spearhead any kind of upturn in fortunes is it?Saints started playing and attacking at 3-0 down, and actually drew the second half. Starting the match with even a little more intent may have given them a fighting chance.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Sergio Aguero. What often goes underrated in Aguero’s game is how hard he works for the cause, and he again was the first press at the Etihad, while remaining clinical as ever when called upon in front of goal.

Aguero - Manchester CityGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester City: Bravo 6, Walker 7, Otamendi 7, Garcia 6, Angelino 6, Doyle 6, Foden 7, Mahrez 7, Bernardo 7, Jesus 6, Aguero 8... Subs: Cancelo 6, Stones N/A.

Southampton: McCarthy 6, Valery 6, Stephens 6, Bednarek 5, Danso 5, Romeu 6, Hojbjerg 6, Ward-Prowse 5, Armstrong 5, Boufal 5, Long 5... Redmond 6, Adams 6.

KEY MOMENTS

20’ - GOOOOOOOALLLLLL!!! Manchester City 1-0 Southampton. Otamendi climbs highest to head City into the lead. Lovely cross from Bernardo Silva to pick out Otamendi, and a simple header breaks the deadlock. "We want 10" comes down from the stands.

38’ - GOOOOOOAAALLLLL!!!! Manchester City 2-0 Southampton. Lovely football from City to set up Aguero for City's second. Superb team goal. The ball is moved in two touches by several players, Kyle Walker makes the dart down the right, pulls it back for Aguero, who taps home.

51’ - SAVE! Lovely reverse pass from Mahrez to play in Bernardo Silva, but McCarthy is out like a flash to make the block.

56’ - GOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! Manchester City 3-0 Southampton. Aguero on the stretch makes it three. Mahrez stuck for goal from distance, the effort was half-blocked, Aguero, though, was alert as all others stood and watched, poking the ball past McCarthy and into the net.

61’ - BLOCK! Superb cross from Foden falls for Jesus, who has to take a touch, lay it off for Mahrez, who looks certain to score, but Bednarek flings himself at it to make the block.

67’ - SAVE! He has had absolutely nothing to do all match, but Claudio Bravo, when finally tested by Boufal, makes a superb stop to tip the goalbound effort wide.

75' - GOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLL!!! Manchester City 3-1 Southampton. It is not a City goal, I repeat - NOT A CITY GOAL! Stephens with the header to give Saints hope.

KEY STATS

Since his Manchester City debut in August 2011, Sergio Aguero has scored 243 goals in 350 appearances in all competitions, with tonight his 10th goal in the League Cup.

Aguero has scored five goals in his last five games against Southampton in all competitions, after scoring just two in his first seven vs Saints. Menacing.

Nicolás Otamendi has scored two goals in his last six games for Manchester City across all competitions, as many as in his previous 66 appearances for the Citizens.