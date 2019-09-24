The two South Coast sides had not met in seven years - both their clashes in the Championship ended in draws - meaning Southampton came into the game having not beaten their local rivals since 2005.

But any nerves that might have been jangling in the away end at Fratton Park were calmed by Ings after just 21 minutes after he placed a shot past Craig MacGillvray from the edge of the box.

He bagged a second before the break to leave Portsmouth in deep trouble, connecting with a through ball from Michael Obafemi to complete another trademark counter attack on the stroke of half-time.

Ings turned creator 14 minutes from time when Cedric pounced on his pass and scored to make the tie completely safe before substitute Nathan Redmond added the icing with a fine effort to make it four.

