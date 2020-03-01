Manchester City won their third consecutive Carabao Cup, and their fifth in seven years, with a tense 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Wembley.

A much-changed City fully deserved to win, although Rodri’s decisive goal came in controversial circumstances.

Pep Guardiola made eight changes from the team that beat Real Madrid in the Bernabeu, but City still controlled the game and dominated possession throughout.

Sergio Aguero gave them the lead in the 20th minute after a good move involving Rodri and the impressive Phil Foden.

Rodri headed the second from a corner 10 minutes later, though replays showed it should have been a goalkick to Villa.

It looked like City would run riot at that stage, but Ally Samatta brought Villa back into the game just before half-time with a flying header after a laughable mistake from John Stones.

Villa struggled to get the ball in the second half, but they kept the score at 2-1, all the while hoping for one chance. It came in the 88th minute, when Bjorn Engels’ header was shovelled onto the post by Claudio Bravo.

It was a noble defeat for Villa, though that will be little consolation in the immediate aftermath of the game. For City and Guardiola, it was yet another successful trip to Wembley.

TALKING POINT

City score from the corner that wasn’t

VAR was being used in the Carabao Cup final, which made it harder for Villa to accept the mistake that led to City’s second goal from Rodri. But VAR is never used on restarts, and those in charge will surely look at whether there is a practical solution to a loophole that helped decide such an important match.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Rodri

A masterclass in midfield domination, with and without the ball. Everything went through him when City were in possession, and he also had time to score the second with an emphatic header.

PLAYER RATINGS

Aston Villa: Nyland 7, Guilbert 6, Engels 7, Mings 7, Targett 6, Douglas Luiz 7, Nakamba 7, Elmohamady 7, Grealish 7, El Ghazi 7, Samatta 7. Subs: Trezeguet 6, Hourihane 7, Davis 6.

Manchester City: Bravo 7, Walker 7, Stones 5, Fernandinho 8, Zinchenko 6, Rodri 9, Gundogan 7, Foden 8, D Silva 6, Sterling 7, Aguero 7. Subs: De Bruyne 6, Bernardo 7, Jesus 6.

KEY MOMENTS

20’ GOAL! Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester City (Aguero) City take the lead with an excellently worked goal. Rodri curled an angled pass over the defence to Foden, who headed it down into the path of Aguero on the six-yard line. He twisted his body to hit a first-time shot that took a slight deflection off Mings and beat Nyland.

30’ GOAL! Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester City (Rodri) City score from a wrongly awarded corner. That's surely a killer blow. It's really harsh on Villa, but their defending at the corner wasn't good enough. Gundogan's simple outswinger was met by Rodri, who got in front of Guilbert and planted an accomplished downward header into the net.

41’ GOAL! Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City (Samatta) Villa are back in it with a fine goal! John Stones made another mistake, falling over and giving the ball to El Ghazi. He headed the ball into space down the left and curled a terrific half-volleyed cross into the middle, where Samatta powered a diving header past Bravo. That was a brilliant finish.

74’ Good save from Nyland! De Bruyne's deep corner was headed down by the unmarked Rodri, who plunged to his left to make a smart save. That was almost a second goal from a corner for Rodri.

88’ Engels hits the post! Targett's inswinging corner was headed towards goal by Engels on the six-yard line, and the diving Claudio Bravo pushed it onto the inside of the post. It went through his hands a little bit, but it was still a priceless save.

KEY STATS