United to face City in Carabao Cup semi-finals

By Alexander Netherton

1 hour ago

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were 3-0 winners over Colchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

City visited Oxford United and won 3-1 after a brief scare saw them pegged back to 1-1 just after half time.

Leicester City beat Everton 4-2 to take their place in the next round, and they will face Aston Villa, who beat a second-string Liverpool side 5-0 on Tuesday night.

