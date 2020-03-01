Aguero confirmed that his knee was OK after he was substituted for Gabriel Jesus late in the game.

The Argentine scored the first goal of the game to put his side 1-0 up.

He said: "The goal, for me, it's important when the team is winning, so I am so happy for the goal but I am happy because we are winning the cup.

"I'm OK, just a kick on my knee, I'm fine."

Midfielder Rodri has his first major honour with his new side having joined in the summer, and acknowledge Villa were tough opponents.

Rodri grabbed the side's second for what proved to be the winner.

"We know they are a really tough team because they are really tall and strong, so we knew we could never give up. Happy for the team because it's tough being here," he told Sky Sports.

"I think they score because of our mistake. At the end, we suffered a little bit but I think we have enough chances to score more goals, but we are happy for the team. It's the second title for us so we are very happy."

Phil Foden was delighted to have made a rare appearance from the start: "The day before, in training, the manager was working on tactics - I couldn’t wait to play. It was an unbelievable day.

"I have to say fair play to Aston Villa, they gave us a really good game.

"When I play, every minute counts, so I try and do my best and I’m very proud of my performance today.

"You look at players like Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, who are great, so when I get into the team I have to make the most of it."

guardiolaGetty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is under pressure after City's European ban, and the likely loss of their Premier League title. Nonetheless, he praised his side: "Three times in a row is a big success. It's the consistency, incredible.

"It was awesome. We struggled in the first minutes and the last ones. They had two clear chances in the first minutes but we played really well, especially in the second half.

"The game was good. Phil was clinical. Big success, our second title of the season with the Community Shield, it's so nice.

"We've won a lot. I tried when we arrive, every game we play we try to win it, every competition we try to win it, and three trimes in a row, being here and winning is great."