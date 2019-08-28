Reuters
Sunderland knock Burnley out of Carabao Cup
League One Sunderland secured their place in the Carabao Cup third round by scoring two goals in three second-half minutes as they came from behind to beat Premier League Burnley 3-1.
Jay Rodriguez put Burnley ahead from the edge of the box before the visitors equalised courtesy of Will Grigg.
They moved into the lead with a header from Tom Flanagan headed home and wrapped it up with a final effort from George Dobson.
Elsewhere, Everton beat League One Lincoln City 4-2, Leicester City beat Newcastle 4-2 on penalties after it finished 1-1 in normal time, and Rotherham lost to Sheffield Wednesday after Atdhe Nuhiu scored in the seventh minute of additional time.
Bournemouth failed to score against Forest Green Rovers in regulation time, but won 3-0 in the shoot-out; QPR lost 2-0 to Portsmouth; while Swansea enjoyed the most comfortable win of the night, beating Cambridge United 6-0.