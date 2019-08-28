Jay Rodriguez put Burnley ahead from the edge of the box before the visitors equalised courtesy of Will Grigg.

They moved into the lead with a header from Tom Flanagan headed home and wrapped it up with a final effort from George Dobson.

Elsewhere, Everton beat League One Lincoln City 4-2, Leicester City beat Newcastle 4-2 on penalties after it finished 1-1 in normal time, and Rotherham lost to Sheffield Wednesday after Atdhe Nuhiu scored in the seventh minute of additional time.

Bournemouth failed to score against Forest Green Rovers in regulation time, but won 3-0 in the shoot-out; QPR lost 2-0 to Portsmouth; while Swansea enjoyed the most comfortable win of the night, beating Cambridge United 6-0.