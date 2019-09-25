Manchester United overcame a huge scare to beat Rochdale on penalties and reach the League Cup fourth round, where they will face Chelsea.

Mason Greenwood broke the deadlock in the second half with only his second senior goal for United.

But seven minutes later the hosts were then pegged back when 16-year-old Luke Matheson – reportedly a target for United – burst into the box to meet a cross.

Matheson’s strike silenced all but the Rochdale corner at Old Trafford as the match headed towards a penalty shootout.

Daniel James ultimately stepped up to fire in the winning spot-kick after Sergio Romero saved Jimmy Keohane's penalty.

LEAGUE CUP FOURTH ROUND DRAW

Giants will collide in the fourth round of the League Cup, with United's shootout win setting up a showdown with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool will host Arsenal after winning 2-0 at MK Dons on Wednesday, with the Gunners running out 5-0 winners over Nottingham Forest the night before.

Elswhere, holders Manchester City will welcome Southampton to the Etihad, while Aston Villa face Wolves in a Midlands derby.

FULL DRAW