Chelsea coasted into the fourth round with a 7-1 victory over Grimsby Town at Stamford Bridge.

Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi put the Premier League side 2-0 up within seven minutes before Matt Green fired in a sensational effort to halve the deficit.

A Pedro penalty saw Chelsea restore their two-goal advantage before the break, with Kurt Zouma going on to make it 4-1 in the second half as Reece James recorded his second assist on his full debut for the club.

James’ night got even better when he curled in Chelsea’s fifth late on, with the 19-year-old making his much-anticipated start after suffering an injury earlier this year.

Batshuayi scored again before Callum Hudson-Odoi fired in at the death as Frank Lampard’s side reached the next round in emphatic style.

Oxford United dumped West Ham out of the cup as the Hammers suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the Kassam Stadium.

Elliott Moore brought the tie to life 10 minutes into the second half when firing a low shot past West Ham goalkeeper Roberto.

Matt Taylor tapped in to double Oxford’s lead before Tarique Fosu and Shandon Baptiste made it a memorable night for the League One outfit, who reached the fourth round for the first time in 22 years.

Burton Albion brushed Bournemouth aside 2-0 at home, but only after power failures saw the floodlights go out three times.

Last season’s semi-finalists Burton led through Oliver Sarkic, but the match was then reportedly abandoned with the lights repeatedly failing.

However, the decision was overturned, and after 28 minutes of stoppage time were added on, Nathan Broadhead scored Burton’s second to put the Premier League side to the sword.

Aston Villa prevailed in an all-Premier League tie when winning 3-1 at Brighton.

Jota opened the scoring at the Amex before Conor Hourihane doubled Villa’s lead against a Brighton side who made 11 changes.

Hayden Roberts’ header reignited the match, but substitute Jack Grealish booked Villa’s spot in the next round.

Wolves sneaked past Reading on penalties having been denied victory in the 99th minute of normal time.

Wolves went ahead in calamitous circumstances as Bruno Jordao saw his shot slip through Joao Virginia’s legs after a poor Reading throw-in.

Reading then levelled nine minutes into injury time through Lucas Boye, but he and John Swift both missed their spot-kicks as Wolves prevailed at Molineux.

Max Power’s first-half strike was enough to send League One Sunderland through with a battling 1-0 victory at Premier League side Sheffield United.