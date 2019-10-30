Xhaka's absence comes after he was substituted off to jeers on the weekend, prompting the Arsenal captain to tell his own supporters to "f*** off".

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery had said Xhaka would miss out as part of a planned rotation, which sees Ozil come into the side for only his third appearance this season and first start since September 24.

Jurgen Klopp has named a youthful Liverpool side - making 11 changes - with Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg coming into the XI, while a raft of first-team players are out of the matchday squad including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Kick-off at Anfield is 7.30pm.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Williams, Gomez, Van Den Berg, Milner, Lallana, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Origi, Brewster. Subs: Adrian, Jones, Kane, Larouci, Chirivella, Clarkson, Koumetio

Arsenal: Martinez, Bellerin, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Torreira, Willock, Maitland-Niles, Ozil, Saka, Martinelli. Subs: Macey, Sokratis, Tierney, Guendouzi, Ceballos, Pepe, Lacazette

Chelsea’s match at home to Manchester United starts at 8.05pm.

Willy Caballero, Reece James, Marc Guehi, Billy Gilmour, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Michy Batshuayi come in for the hosts, while Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard replace David de Gea, Ashley Young, Andreas Pereira and Anthony Martial for United.

Chelsea: Caballero, James, Zouma, Guehi, Alonso, Gilmour, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Batshauyi, Pulisic Subs: Cumming, Azpilicueta, Lamptey, Mount, Pedro, Abraham, Giroud

Man Utd: Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Rojo, Williams, McTominay, Fred, Lingard, James, Rashford Subs: Grant, Jones, Young, Pereira, Garner, Mata, Martial

Elsewhere, Aston Villa host Midlands rivals Wolves in a 7.45pm kick-off.