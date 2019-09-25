Brighton & Hove Albion
    -
    19:45
    25/09/19
    Amex Stadium
    Aston Villa
      League Cup • 3rd Round
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Brighton & Hove Albion - Aston Villa
      League Cup - 25 September 2019

      League Cup – Follow the Football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment