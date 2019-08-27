Bristol Rovers
    -
    19:45
    27/08/19
    Memorial Stadium
    Brighton & Hove Albion
      League Cup • 2nd Round
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Bristol Rovers - Brighton & Hove Albion
      League Cup - 27 August 2019

      League Cup – Follow the Football match between Bristol Rovers and Brighton & Hove Albion live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Bristol Rovers and Brighton & Hove Albion? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bristol Rovers vs Brighton & Hove Albion. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment