LIVE

Colchester United - Swindon Town

League Cup - 13 August 2019

League Cup – Follow the Football match between Colchester United and Swindon Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 13 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers John McGreal or Richie Wellens? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Colchester United and Swindon Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Colchester United vs Swindon Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

