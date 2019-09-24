LIVE

Colchester United - Tottenham Hotspur

League Cup - 24 September 2019

League Cup – Follow the Football match between Colchester United and Tottenham Hotspur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers John McGreal or Mauricio Pochettino? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Colchester United and Tottenham Hotspur? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Colchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

