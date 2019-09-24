LIVE

Sheffield Wednesday - Everton

League Cup - 24 September 2019

League Cup – Follow the Football match between Sheffield Wednesday and Everton live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Steve Bruce or Marco Silva? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sheffield Wednesday and Everton? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sheffield Wednesday vs Everton. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

