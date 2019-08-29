Getty Images

Man City start League Cup defence at Preston

By Reuters

10 hours agoUpdated 21 minutes ago

Manchester City will start their League Cup defence away at Championship side Preston North End while Liverpool face a trip to MK Dons of League One after Wednesday's third round draw.

Manchester United host League One Rochdale, last season's runners-up Chelsea entertain League Two Grimsby or Macclesfield Town, and Arsenal meet second tier Nottingham Forest.

Southampton visit local rivals Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur travel to League Two Colchester United, who knocked out Premier League Crystal Palace in the second round.

The ties take place in the week beginning Sept. 23.

