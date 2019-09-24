Pogba 'definitely ready for Arsenal', says Solskjaer

The Frenchman has missed his club's last three games, against Leicester City, Astana and West Ham United.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that he will soon be back in the fold and is likely to have a cameo role against Rochdale.

"He'll probably get some minutes against Rochdale. But we definitely think he's ready for Arsenal," the Norwegian confirmed.

Pogba's return will come as a welcome boost to United, who will also have Mason Greenwood back in the fold after missing the weekend's defeat to West Ham due to illness.

However, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are still sidelined, while Eric Bailly is a long-term absentee.