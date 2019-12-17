Getty Images

Liverpool name youngest ever XI for Aston Villa tie

By Michael Hincks

1 hour ago

With Liverpool’s senior players in Qatar for the Club World Cup, their League Cup line-up for Tuesday’s match at Aston Villa is the youngest in the club’s history.

Tony Gallacher, Isaac Christie-Davies, Luis Longstaff, Morgan Boyes and Thomas Hill have all been handed their senior debuts, with Pedro Chirivella captaining the side.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Hoever, Boyes, Van den Berg, Gallacher, Chirivella, Christie-Davies, Kane, Longstaff, Hill, Elliott

Subs: Winterbottom, Clayton, Dixon-Bonner, Bearne, Clarkson, Norris, Stewart.

Aston Villa team news

