Liverpool name youngest ever XI for Aston Villa tie
With Liverpool’s senior players in Qatar for the Club World Cup, their League Cup line-up for Tuesday’s match at Aston Villa is the youngest in the club’s history.
Tony Gallacher, Isaac Christie-Davies, Luis Longstaff, Morgan Boyes and Thomas Hill have all been handed their senior debuts, with Pedro Chirivella captaining the side.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Hoever, Boyes, Van den Berg, Gallacher, Chirivella, Christie-Davies, Kane, Longstaff, Hill, Elliott
Subs: Winterbottom, Clayton, Dixon-Bonner, Bearne, Clarkson, Norris, Stewart.
Aston Villa team news
