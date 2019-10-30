Le Buzz

The England forward’s double was enough to steer United past Chelsea in the League Cup on Wednesday.

The 2-1 win was thanks to Rashford scoring from the spot, having missed a penalty on the weekend, and then - a day before his 22nd birthday - he scored an incredible free-kick to send United through after Michy Batshuayi’s equaliser.

This from a man who has got a lot of stick for taking free-kicks…